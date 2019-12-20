Credit Acceptance Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -14.9% Downside

Credit Acceptance Corporation found using ticker (CACC) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 472 and 290 calculating the average target price we see 377.57. With the stocks previous close at 443.7 this indicates there is a potential downside of -14.9%. The day 50 moving average is 434.07 and the 200 day moving average is 460.87. The company has a market cap of $8,389m. Company Website: http://www.creditacceptance.com

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.