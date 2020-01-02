Credit Acceptance Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -14.1% Downside

Credit Acceptance Corporation with ticker code (CACC) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 472 and 290 calculating the average target price we see 377.57. With the stocks previous close at 439.62 this would indicate that there is a downside of -14.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 436.4 and the 200 day moving average is 458.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,314m. Company Website: http://www.creditacceptance.com

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.