Credit Acceptance Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -13.0% Downside

Credit Acceptance Corporation with ticker code (CACC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 460 and 290 and has a mean target at 374.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 430.17 this would imply there is a potential downside of -13.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 435.34 and the 200 day MA is 444.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,666m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.creditacceptance.com

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

