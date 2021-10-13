Credicorp Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 389.1% Upside

Credicorp Ltd. found using ticker (BAP) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 719.84 and 550.22 and has a mean target at 635.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at 129.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 389.1%. The day 50 moving average is 109.7 and the 200 day moving average is 120.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,333m. Visit the company website at: http://www.grupocredicorp.com

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company’s Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. Its Insurance and Pensions segment issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. The company’s Microfinance segment manages loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Its Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment offers its services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market; and structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.