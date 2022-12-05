Credicorp Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.4% Downside

Credicorp Ltd. found using ticker (BAP) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 180.35 and 131.8 and has a mean target at 150.68. Now with the previous closing price of 151.22 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 140.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 139.4. The market cap for the company is $11,933m. Find out more information at: https://www.grupocredicorp.com

The potential market cap would be $11,891m based on the market concensus.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company’s Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. Its Insurance and Pensions segment issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. The company’s Microfinance segment manages loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Its Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment offers its services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market; and structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.