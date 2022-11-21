Credicorp Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.4% Downside

Credicorp Ltd. with ticker code (BAP) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 180.35 and 132.2 with a mean TP of 151.04. Now with the previous closing price of 151.71 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.4%. The day 50 moving average is 136.7 while the 200 day moving average is 139.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,021m. Company Website: https://www.grupocredicorp.com

The potential market cap would be $11,968m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company’s Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. Its Insurance and Pensions segment issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. The company’s Microfinance segment manages loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Its Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment offers its services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market; and structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.