Credicorp Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.8% Upside

Credicorp Ltd. found using ticker (BAP) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 248.61 and 127.72 calculating the average target price we see 166.31. Now with the previous closing price of 120.71 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.8%. The 50 day MA is 127.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 134.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,556m. Company Website: http://credicorp.gcs-web.com

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. In addition, the company offers microfinance, including the management of loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Further, it provides investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Additionally, it structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds, as well as investment advisory and financial planning services. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

