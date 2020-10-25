Credicorp Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.3% Upside

Credicorp Ltd. found using ticker (BAP) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 248.19 and 127.5 calculating the mean target price we have 166.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at 121.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 36.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 125.18 while the 200 day moving average is 134.01. The company has a market cap of $9,642m. Visit the company website at: http://credicorp.gcs-web.com

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. In addition, the company offers microfinance, including the management of loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Further, it provides investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Additionally, it structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds, as well as investment advisory and financial planning services. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

