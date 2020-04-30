Creative Realities – Consenus Indicates Potential 400.0% Upside

Creative Realities with ticker code (CREX) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 5 with a mean TP of 5. Now with the previous closing price of 1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 400.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.98 and the 200 day moving average is 1.42. The market cap for the company is $40m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cri.com

Creative Realities, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

