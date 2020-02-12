Cranswick plc 3.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Cranswick plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CWK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Cranswick plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 3850 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 3.1% from the opening price of 3734 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 450 points and increased 602 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 3796 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 2454 GBX.

Cranswick plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,443.12 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 3,013.75. There are currently 52,136,913 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 103,623. Market capitalisation for LON:CWK is £1,938,450,425 GBP.