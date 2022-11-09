Cranswick plc 25.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Cranswick plc with ticker (LON:CWK) now has a potential upside of 25.6% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 4,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Cranswick plc share price of 2,978 GBX at opening today (09/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 25.6%. Trading has ranged between 37 (52 week low) and 3,888 (52 week high) with an average of 96,563 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,561,999,272.



Cranswick plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing and supplying food products to United Kingdom grocery retailers, the food service sector and other United Kingdom and global food producers. The Company offers various products, including fresh pork, slow cook, fresh chicken, coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, gourmet sausage, gourmet bacon and gammon, gourmet pastry, cooked meats, charcuterie, olives and antipasti, ambient Mediterranean, and houmous and dips. Its brands include Bodega, Cypressa and Ramona. The Bodega brand provides snacks and sharing boxes, which are available in Italian, German and Spanish flavors. The Cypressa offers olives; antipasti; olive oils and vinegars; cheese; tahini; nuts, seeds and dried fruits; cereals and pulses; snacks and sweets; and wrap kits. The Ramona brand’s products include houmous, falafel, dips and burgers.







