Crane Holdings, Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

Crane Holdings, Co. found using ticker (CR) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 116 with the average target price sitting at 125.2. Now with the previous closing price of 99.56 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 100.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 97.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,782m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.craneco.com

The potential market cap would be $7,271m based on the market concensus.

Crane Holdings Co., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense and space markets. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, commercial valves, and pumps and systems. The Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides high technology payment acceptance and dispensing products to original equipment manufacturers, and for certain vertical markets. This segment also offers currency handling and processing systems, cash and cashless payment and merchandising solutions, equipment service solutions, and connected managed service solutions. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles and in commercial and industrial buildings applications. It provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defense, chemical and petrochemical, water and wastewater, payment automation, and banknote security and production, as well as for a range of general industrial and consumer applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Co. and changed its name to Crane Holdings Co. in May 2022. Crane Holdings Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.