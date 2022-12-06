Crane Holdings, Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

Crane Holdings, Co. with ticker code (CR) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 116 with a mean TP of 125.2. With the stocks previous close at 105.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 99.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 97.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,741m. Visit the company website at: https://www.craneco.com

The potential market cap would be $6,799m based on the market concensus.