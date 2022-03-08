Crane Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

Crane Co. with ticker code (CR) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 137 and 116 with a mean TP of 127.8. With the stocks previous close at 101.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The day 50 moving average is 102.3 and the 200 day MA is 98.14. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,583m. Company Website: https://www.craneco.com

The potential market cap would be $7,021m based on the market concensus.

Crane Co., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac, and Industries brands to commercial and military aerospace, and defense and space markets. The Process Flow Technologies segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment sells its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, Dynalco, Westlock, WTA, HOKE, DOPAK, Stockham, Wask, Viking Johnson, IAT, Hattersley, NABIC, Sperryn, Wade, Crane Supply, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes brands. The Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides technology payment acceptance and dispensing products to original equipment manufacturers, as well as for various vertical markets; currency handling and processing systems, cash and cashless payment and merchandising solutions, equipment service solutions, and connected managed service solutions. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.