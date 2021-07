Crane Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

Crane Co. found using ticker (CR) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 118 and 110 calculating the average target price we see 112.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 92.33 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The day 50 moving average is 91.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 90.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,361m. Visit the company website at: http://www.craneco.com

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company’s Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment sells its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, Westlock, WTA, HOKE, DOPAK, Stockham, Wask, Viking Johnson, IAT, Hattersley, NABIC, Sperryn, Wade, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes brands. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides technology payment acceptance and dispensing products to original equipment manufacturers and for vertical markets; currency handling and processing systems, cash and cashless payment and merchandising solutions, equipment service solutions, and connected managed service solutions. The company’s Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brands to commercial and military aerospace, and defense and space markets. Its Engineered Materials segment provides fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, truck bodies, and trailers, as well as used in commercial and industrial building construction. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.