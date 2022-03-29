Crane Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

Crane Co. found using ticker (CR) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 137 and 116 calculating the mean target price we have 127.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 109.64 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 103.23 and the 200 day moving average is 99.05. The market cap for the company is $6,134m. Visit the company website at: https://www.craneco.com

The potential market cap would be $7,150m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Crane Co., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac, and Industries brands to commercial and military aerospace, and defense and space markets. The Process Flow Technologies segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment sells its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, Dynalco, Westlock, WTA, HOKE, DOPAK, Stockham, Wask, Viking Johnson, IAT, Hattersley, NABIC, Sperryn, Wade, Crane Supply, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes brands. The Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides technology payment acceptance and dispensing products to original equipment manufacturers, as well as for various vertical markets; currency handling and processing systems, cash and cashless payment and merchandising solutions, equipment service solutions, and connected managed service solutions. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.