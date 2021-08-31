Crane Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Crane Co. with ticker code (CR) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 130 and 115 with the average target price sitting at 120. With the stocks previous close at 103.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 96.78 and the 200 day MA is 93.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,021m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.craneco.com

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company’s Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment sells its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, Westlock, WTA, HOKE, DOPAK, Stockham, Wask, Viking Johnson, IAT, Hattersley, NABIC, Sperryn, Wade, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes brands. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides technology payment acceptance and dispensing products to original equipment manufacturers and for vertical markets; currency handling and processing systems, cash and cashless payment and merchandising solutions, equipment service solutions, and connected managed service solutions. The company’s Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brands to commercial and military aerospace, and defense and space markets. Its Engineered Materials segment provides fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, truck bodies, and trailers, as well as used in commercial and industrial building construction. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.