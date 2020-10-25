Crane Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.9% Upside

Crane Co. with ticker code (CR) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 66 calculating the mean target price we have 71.2. With the stocks previous close at 55.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 52.53 and the 200 day MA is 55.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,200m. Find out more information at: http://www.craneco.com

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company’s Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment sells its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, Westlock, WTA, HOKE, DOPAK, Stockham, Wask, Viking Johnson, IAT, Hattersley, NABIC, Sperryn, Wade, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes brands. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides technology payment acceptance products for the retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and financial services markets; banknotes and engineered banknote security products; retail cash office solutions; and vending equipment, vending management software, cashless payment, and wireless connectivity products for vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The company’s Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brands to commercial and military aerospace, and defense and space markets. Its Engineered Materials segment provides fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils to manufacture recreational vehicles, truck bodies, and trailers, as well as used in commercial and industrial building construction. The company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

