CPI Aerostructures – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.5% Upside

CPI Aerostructures found using ticker (CVU) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 2.5 calculating the average target price we see 2.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.48 while the 200 day moving average is 2.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $29m. Company Website: http://www.cpiaero.com

CPI Aerostructures engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts. In addition, it operates as a subcontractor for defense contractors and commercial contractors, as well as a contractor for the United States Department of Defense. Further, the company offers engineering, program management, supply chain management, kitting, and MRO services. Additionally, it offers welding services and metal fabrications; and electromechanical systems, harness and cable assemblies, electronic equipment, and printed circuit boards, as well as manufactures radio frequency interference/electro-magnetic interference for electronic components. The company was formerly known as Consortium of Precision Industries and changed its name to CPI Aerostructures in July 1992. CPI Aerostructures was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, New York.

