COVESTRO AG O.N. – Consensus Indicates Potential 95.9% Upside

COVESTRO AG O.N. with ticker code (1COV.DE) now have 19 analysts covering the stock pointing to an overall recommendation of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between €126.00 and €80. so the average target price would be €105.21. Given that the previous closing stock price was at €53.70 this would imply there is a potential upside of 95.9%. The day 50 moving average is €59.26 and the 200 day MA is €50.39. The market capitalisation for the company is €10b. Find out more information at: http://www.covestro.com

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The CAS segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. Covestro AG was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.