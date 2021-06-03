COVESTRO AG O.N. – Consensus Indicates Potential 83.0% Upside

COVESTRO AG O.N. found using the Ticker (1COV.DE) have now 19 analysts reporting on the stock, giving a consensus recommendation of ‘buy’. The target price ranges between €126.00 and €80. with the average target price sitting at €105.21. Now with the previous closing price of €57.48 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 83.0%. The day 50 moving average is €56.50 and the 200 day moving average is €54.95. The market capitalisation for the company is €11b. Find out more information at: http://www.covestro.com

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The CAS segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.