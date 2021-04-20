Covanta Holding Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Covanta Holding Corporation found using ticker (CVA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 14 and has a mean target at 16.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.07 while the 200 day moving average is 12.65. The market cap for the company is $1,781m. Company Website: http://www.covanta.com

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; sells ferrous and non-ferrous metal recovered during the WtE process; and offers waste management solutions, such as site clean-up, wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical and healthcare solutions, reverse distribution, transportation and logistics, recycling, and depackaging. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 41 WtE operations, 13 transfer stations, 20 material processing facilities, 4 landfills, 2 wood waste energy projects, 1 regional metals recycling facility, and 1 ash processing facility. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.