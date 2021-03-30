Covanta Holding Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Covanta Holding Corporation found using ticker (CVA) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 16.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The day 50 moving average is 14.43 while the 200 day moving average is 12.03. The company has a market cap of $1,795m. Find out more information at: http://www.covanta.com

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; sells ferrous and non-ferrous metal recovered during the WtE process; and offers waste management solutions, such as site clean-up, wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical and healthcare solutions, reverse distribution, transportation and logistics, recycling, and depackaging. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 41 WtE operations, 13 transfer stations, 20 material processing facilities, 4 landfills, 2 wood waste energy projects, 1 regional metals recycling facility, and 1 ash processing facility. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.