Covanta Holding Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.3% Downside

Covanta Holding Corporation found using ticker (CVA) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 17.17. With the stocks previous close at 17.75 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.3%. The 50 day MA is 16.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.84. The market cap for the company is $2,496m. Visit the company website at: http://www.covanta.com

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; sells ferrous and non-ferrous metal recovered during the WtE process; and offers waste management solutions, such as site clean-up, wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical and healthcare solutions, reverse distribution, transportation and logistics, recycling, and depackaging. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 41 WtE operations, 13 transfer stations, 20 material processing facilities, 4 landfills, 2 wood waste energy projects, 1 regional metals recycling facility, and 1 ash processing facility. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.