Covanta Holding Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

Covanta Holding Corporation with ticker code (CVA) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20.25 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 20.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.24 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.3%. The 50 day MA is 20.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,695m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.covanta.com

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; sells ferrous and non-ferrous metal recovered during the WtE process; and offers waste management solutions, such as site clean-up, wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical and healthcare solutions, reverse distribution, transportation and logistics, recycling, and depackaging. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 41 WtE operations, 13 transfer stations, 20 material processing facilities, 4 landfills, 2 wood waste energy projects, 1 regional metals recycling facility, and 1 ash processing facility. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.