Cousins Properties Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.7% Upside

Cousins Properties Incorporated with ticker code (CUZ) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 36.5. With the stocks previous close at 27.3 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,084m. Find out more information at: http://www.cousins.com

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

