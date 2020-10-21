Cousins Properties Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.6% Upside

Cousins Properties Incorporated found using ticker (CUZ) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 35 with a mean TP of 36.5. Now with the previous closing price of 27.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.6%. The day 50 moving average is 28.93 while the 200 day moving average is 29.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,029m. Company Website: http://www.cousins.com

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

