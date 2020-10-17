Cousins Properties Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.3% Upside

Cousins Properties Incorporated found using ticker (CUZ) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 36.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.22 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.3%. The 50 day MA is 29.11 while the 200 day moving average is 29.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,179m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cousins.com

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn