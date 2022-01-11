Cousins Properties Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

Cousins Properties Incorporated with ticker code (CUZ) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 48 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 44.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.0%. The day 50 moving average is 39.58 and the 200 day MA is 38.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,148m. Company Website: https://www.cousins.com

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.