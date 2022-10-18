Cousins Properties Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.6% Upside

Cousins Properties Incorporated with ticker code (CUZ) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 29 with the average target price sitting at 33.5. With the stocks previous close at 22.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 47.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.48 and the 200 day MA is 33.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,539m. Company Website: https://www.cousins.com

The potential market cap would be $5,223m based on the market concensus.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.