Cousins Properties Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.2% Upside

Cousins Properties Incorporated found using ticker (CUZ) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 26 calculating the mean target price we have 32.63. Now with the previous closing price of 23.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.09 and the 200 day MA is 32.55. The company has a market cap of $3,598m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cousins.com

The potential market cap would be $4,902m based on the market concensus.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.