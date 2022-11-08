Cousins Properties Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.5% Upside

Cousins Properties Incorporated with ticker code (CUZ) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 26 calculating the average target price we see 32.63. Now with the previous closing price of 24.08 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.5%. The 50 day MA is 24.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.23. The market cap for the company is $3,654m. Find out more information at: https://www.cousins.com

The potential market cap would be $4,952m based on the market concensus.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.