Cousins Properties Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

Cousins Properties Incorporated with ticker code (CUZ) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 30.75. Now with the previous closing price of 24.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The day 50 moving average is 24.18 and the 200 day MA is 30.57. The company has a market cap of $3,810m. Find out more information at: https://www.cousins.com

The potential market cap would be $4,696m based on the market concensus.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.