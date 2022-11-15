Cousins Properties Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

Cousins Properties Incorporated found using ticker (CUZ) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 26 calculating the average target price we see 31.38. Now with the previous closing price of 25.73 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.41 while the 200 day moving average is 31.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,815m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cousins.com

The potential market cap would be $4,652m based on the market concensus.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.