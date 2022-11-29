Cousins Properties Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.0% Upside

Cousins Properties Incorporated found using ticker (CUZ) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 27 with a mean TP of 31.5. Now with the previous closing price of 26.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.0%. The day 50 moving average is 24.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.3. The market cap for the company is $3,839m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cousins.com

The potential market cap would be $4,644m based on the market concensus.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.