Cousins Properties Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.9% Upside

Cousins Properties Incorporated found using ticker (CUZ) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 22 with a mean TP of 29.11. With the stocks previous close at 24.27 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 24.9 and the 200 day MA is 29.27. The company has a market cap of $3,656m. Company Website: https://www.cousins.com

The potential market cap would be $4,385m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.