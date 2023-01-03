Cousins Properties Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

Cousins Properties Incorporated with ticker code (CUZ) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 28 calculating the mean target price we have 30. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.47 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The 50 day MA is 24.79 and the 200 day moving average is 29.65. The market cap for the company is $3,830m. Company Website: https://www.cousins.com

The potential market cap would be $4,511m based on the market concensus.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.