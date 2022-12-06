Cousins Properties Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

Cousins Properties Incorporated found using ticker (CUZ) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 27 with a mean TP of 30.75. With the stocks previous close at 26.1 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.03 and the 200 day moving average is 30.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,783m. Company Website: https://www.cousins.com

The potential market cap would be $4,457m based on the market concensus.