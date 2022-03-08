Cousins Properties Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.8% Upside

Cousins Properties Incorporated with ticker code (CUZ) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49 and 41 with a mean TP of 45. Now with the previous closing price of 39.56 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.86. The company has a market cap of $5,811m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cousins.com

The potential market cap would be $6,610m based on the market concensus.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.