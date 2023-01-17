Cousins Properties Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Cousins Properties Incorporated found using ticker (CUZ) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The 50 day MA is 25.04 and the 200 day MA is 28.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,934m. Company Website: https://www.cousins.com

The potential market cap would be $4,373m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.