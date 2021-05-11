Cousins Properties Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Cousins Properties Incorporated with ticker code (CUZ) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 37 with the average target price sitting at 40. With the stocks previous close at 36.11 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.84 and the 200 day moving average is 33.6. The company has a market cap of $5,354m. Company Website: http://www.cousins.com

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.