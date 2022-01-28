Countryside Properties PLC 43.5% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Countryside Properties PLC with ticker (LON:CSP) now has a potential upside of 43.5% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 520 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Countryside Properties PLC share price of 294 GBX at opening today (28/01/2022) indicates a potential upside of 43.5%. Trading has ranged between 291 (52 week low) and 580 (52 week high) with an average of 2,709,315 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,511,974,226.



Countryside Properties PLC (Countryside) is a United Kingdom-based housebuilder and urban regeneration company. The Company primarily operates in London, the South East, the North West of England, the Midlands and Yorkshire. Countryside operates through two divisions: Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Company’s Housebuilding division delivers homes aimed at local owner occupiers. It develops primarily private and affordable homes on land owned or controlled by the Group, located in outer London and the Home Counties. Its Partnerships division is engaged in urban regeneration of public sector land, delivering private, affordable and private rented sector (PRS) homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations. It also develops brownfield land in the Midlands, the North West of England and Yorkshire. The Company also operates in the South West of England.







