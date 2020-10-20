Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » Cott Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

Cott Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

20th October 2020

Cott Corporation with ticker code (COT) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 13.5 calculating the mean target price we have 15.28. With the stocks previous close at 14.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.58 and the 200 day moving average is 9.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,970m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

0

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.