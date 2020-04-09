CoStar Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

CoStar Group found using ticker (CSGP) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 825 and 591 calculating the average target price we see 749.2. With the stocks previous close at 614.61 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The 50 day MA is 629.06 and the 200 day moving average is 613.84. The market cap for the company is $23,125m. Visit the company website at: http://www.costargroup.com

CoStar Group provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional that covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStar Lease Comps, a solution to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; and CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels. In addition, the company offers CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; CoStar Risk Analytics, a commercial real estate risk management tool; and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics for the hospitality industry. Further, it provides apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com and ForRentUniversity.com; LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Signature Ads for commercial real estate professionals; Realla, a commercial property listings and data management platform; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell, BizQuest, FindaFranchise online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. CoStar Group was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

