Cosan Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

Cosan Limited found using ticker (CZZ) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23.67 and 15.78 with a mean TP of 18.58. Now with the previous closing price of 14.77 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.93 and the 200 day moving average is 15.39. The market cap for the company is $3,491m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cosan.com.br

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments. The company’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment engages in the distribution and marketing of fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil; petroleum refining; operation of fuel resellers, and convenience store businesses; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas, and automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s ComgÃ¡s segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration sectors in SÃ£o Paulo. Its Cosan LogÃ­stica segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leases locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The company’s Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand. It operates a network of approximately 7,270 service stations and 1,726 convenience stores, as well as 68 distribution terminals and 68 airports supplying jet fuel. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn