Cosan Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

Cosan Limited found using ticker (CZZ) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23.89 and 15.93 calculating the mean target price we have 18.76. With the stocks previous close at 15.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The 50 day MA is 15.56 while the 200 day moving average is 15.47. The market cap for the company is $3,442m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cosan.com.br

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments. The company’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment engages in the distribution and marketing of fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil; petroleum refining; operation of fuel resellers, and convenience store businesses; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas, and automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s ComgÃ¡s segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration sectors in SÃ£o Paulo. Its Cosan LogÃ­stica segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leases locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The company’s Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand. It operates a network of approximately 7,270 service stations and 1,726 convenience stores, as well as 68 distribution terminals and 68 airports supplying jet fuel. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

