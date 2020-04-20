Correvio Pharma Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 176.9% Upside

Correvio Pharma Corp. with ticker code (CORV) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.75 and 0.42 calculating the mean target price we have 1.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 176.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.96. The market cap for the company is $27m. Find out more information at: http://www.correvio.com

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics worldwide. Its portfolio of marketed brands comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. The company also offers ESMOCARD and ESMOCARD LYO, a short acting beta blocker for the treatment of supraventricular tachycardia and control of the ventricular rate in patients with atrial fibrillation; Trevyent, a development stage drug/device combination product for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Xydalba, a treatment for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; and Zevtera/Mabelio, a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration with rapid bactericidal activity. Correvio Pharma Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

