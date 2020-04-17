Correvio Pharma Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 176.9% Upside

Correvio Pharma Corp. with ticker code (CORV) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.75 and 0.42 with the average target price sitting at 1.08. Now with the previous closing price of 0.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 176.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.38 and the 200 day MA is 0.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $26m. Find out more information at: http://www.correvio.com

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics worldwide. Its portfolio of marketed brands comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. The company also offers ESMOCARD and ESMOCARD LYO, a short acting beta blocker for the treatment of supraventricular tachycardia and control of the ventricular rate in patients with atrial fibrillation; Trevyent, a development stage drug/device combination product for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Xydalba, a treatment for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; and Zevtera/Mabelio, a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration with rapid bactericidal activity. Correvio Pharma Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

