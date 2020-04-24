Correvio Pharma Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 170.0% Upside

Correvio Pharma Corp. with ticker code (CORV) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.75 and 0.42 calculating the mean target price we have 1.08. With the stocks previous close at 0.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 170.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.38 and the 200 day MA is 0.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $27m. Visit the company website at: http://www.correvio.com
Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics worldwide. Its portfolio of marketed brands comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. The company also offers ESMOCARD and ESMOCARD LYO, a short acting beta blocker for the treatment of supraventricular tachycardia and control of the ventricular rate in patients with atrial fibrillation; Trevyent, a development stage drug/device combination product for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Xydalba, a treatment for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; and Zevtera/Mabelio, a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration with rapid bactericidal activity. Correvio Pharma Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.