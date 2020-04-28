Correvio Pharma Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 163.4% Upside

Correvio Pharma Corp. found using ticker (CORV) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.75 and 0.42 calculating the mean target price we have 1.08. Now with the previous closing price of 0.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 163.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.91. The company has a market cap of $27m. Company Website: http://www.correvio.com

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics worldwide. Its portfolio of marketed brands comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. The company also offers ESMOCARD and ESMOCARD LYO, a short acting beta blocker for the treatment of supraventricular tachycardia and control of the ventricular rate in patients with atrial fibrillation; Trevyent, a development stage drug/device combination product for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Xydalba, a treatment for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; and Zevtera/Mabelio, a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration with rapid bactericidal activity. Correvio Pharma Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn